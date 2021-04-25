UrduPoint.com
IGP Exhorts Cops To Adopt Public-friendly Attitude

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman Sunday exhorted the cops to demonstrate positive attitude towards the complainants for improving the police culture and its efficiency.

He made these remarks during a surprise visit to Noon police station falling within the Industrial-Area zone's jurisdiction. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr Mustafa Tanvir briefed the IGP about the functioning of the station.

Qazi Rehman, on the occasion, inspected the building, record and barracks of the police station.

He interacted with the officials at the front-desk and inquired about complaint registration process and follow-up procedure.

He also met with the investigation officers and asked about progress in the investigation of the cases.

Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman directed the staff to promote a public-friendly attitude when it came to redressal of public complaints.

He said social interaction was vital to combat the menace of drugs and crime, stressing the need for activating the conciliatory committees.

The IGP said security of life and property of the residents and redressal of their issues should be taken as the priority by the police.

He also directed the officials to ensure security of the mosques and imambargahs in the holy month and also asked them to adopt precautionary measures in view of the increasing Covid-19 threats.

The IGP asked the officials to complete investigation of the under-trial cases at the earliest.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Industrial-Area) zone and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

The IGP has already undertaken visits to different city police stations including Sihala, Khanna, Koral, Nilore, I-9 and Sabzi Mandi so as to supervise the police functioning.

