IGP expresses condolence with families of martyred cops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Muazzam Jah Ansari Saturday visited district Nowshera wherein he expressed condolence with the families of martyred police personnel Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Fayyaz Khan and Constable Sajjad. He also offered fateha for the eternal peace of the martyred police personnel.

Both police personnel were martyred in the firing of unknown miscreants on a police mobile van at Jalozai. DIG Headquarters, Saqib Ismail Memon and other senior police officials also accompanied the provincial police chief.

The Police chief also visited the house of Shaheed ASI Fayyaz Khan at Kundi Taza Din where he met with the heirs of the martyred police officer and offered fateha for the eternal peace of the deceased and expressed good wishes for his children.

Later, the IGP also visited the house of Shaheed Constable Sajjad at Karvi, district Nowshera and expressed condolence with his family, prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and fortitude for the bereaved family.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said that the history of KP Police is full of unforgettable sacrifices of martyrs and expressed his resolve of no hesitation from any sacrifices for national security and protection of the lives and properties of the people. He said that for the elimination of terrorism, police along with other law-enforcement agencies are taking actions.

Paying tributes to the sacrifices rendered by the personnel of Nowshera Police, he said that the whole nation is proud of their brave police force, saying their sacrifice is the bacon of light for the jawans of KP Police.

The IGP said that the sacrifices of Police will not go waste and said that opening fire on police personnel is a cowardice act of criminals. He reiterated that the killers of the police personnel would be arrested as soon as possible to bring them to justice.

He directed the police authorities to take full care of the families of martyred personnel and make emergency based arrangements for early payment of martyred packages to their heirs.