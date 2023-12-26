IGP expresses police resolve to eradicate terrorism

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) In a resolute stance against terrorism, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, announced the launch of a robust campaign to eradicate terrorism from the region.

During the inauguration of a new police station in Khyber Bara, he underscored the police force's unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

Besides tribal elders, CCPO Peshawar, Aijaz Khan, DPO Khyber, Saleem Abbas Kolachi and other officials were present.

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur also held meetings with tribal elders, emphasizing complete cooperation and mutual collaboration to combat criminals, drug traffickers, and social issues.

He praised the tribal elders, stating that the community and police must work together as one entity for the region's security, addressing issues like lawlessness, drugs, and other serious crimes.

While acknowledging the sacrifices of the people of Khyber district in collaboration with national institutions, he highlighted the importance of collective efforts to control crimes, including the menace of drugs.

He urged the police force and the public to unite in eliminating these crimes and ensuring the region's peace and security.

Tribal elders expressed gratitude for the government's concern for the well-being of the people.

The IGP provided instructions to police officers and youth, emphasizing alertness, avoiding mobile phone use during duty, and using helmets and jackets for personal safety.

He also instructed the police to maintain a respectful attitude towards the public and prioritize solving their issues on a preferential basis.