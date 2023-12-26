Open Menu

IGP Expresses Police Resolve To Eradicate Terrorism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2023 | 03:50 PM

IGP expresses police resolve to eradicate terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) In a resolute stance against terrorism, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, announced the launch of a robust campaign to eradicate terrorism from the region.

During the inauguration of a new police station in Khyber Bara, he underscored the police force's unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

Besides tribal elders, CCPO Peshawar, Aijaz Khan, DPO Khyber, Saleem Abbas Kolachi and other officials were present.

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur also held meetings with tribal elders, emphasizing complete cooperation and mutual collaboration to combat criminals, drug traffickers, and social issues.

He praised the tribal elders, stating that the community and police must work together as one entity for the region's security, addressing issues like lawlessness, drugs, and other serious crimes.

While acknowledging the sacrifices of the people of Khyber district in collaboration with national institutions, he highlighted the importance of collective efforts to control crimes, including the menace of drugs.

He urged the police force and the public to unite in eliminating these crimes and ensuring the region's peace and security.

Tribal elders expressed gratitude for the government's concern for the well-being of the people.

The IGP provided instructions to police officers and youth, emphasizing alertness, avoiding mobile phone use during duty, and using helmets and jackets for personal safety.

He also instructed the police to maintain a respectful attitude towards the public and prioritize solving their issues on a preferential basis.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Mobile Drugs Resolute Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

A Recap of vivo’s Marvellous Journey to 2023!

A Recap of vivo’s Marvellous Journey to 2023!

9 minutes ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from Adiala jail toay

3 hours ago
 Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melb ..

Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melbourne today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

7 hours ago
 UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institu ..

UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institutionalized impunity'

16 hours ago
Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam voice available on Youtube: S ..

16 hours ago
 Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys ..

Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys for 4 days

16 hours ago
 CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension ..

CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Qambar-Shahdadkot

16 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary wit ..

Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary with traditional zeal, fervor

16 hours ago
 CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects ..

CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects by Dec 31

16 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan