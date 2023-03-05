IGP for accelerating combing, targeted operations against gangs, criminals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar ordered to speed up combing and targeted operations to curb dangerous gangs and criminals.

He expressed these views while presiding over high level meeting with police officials at DPO office Rahim Yar Khan along with Additional IGP South Punjab Maqsood-ul-Hassan on Sunday.

RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed and DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal gave detailed briefing to the IG about the situation in Kacha area of district Rahim Yar Khan.

The meeting also discussed on the police actions against the criminal elements in Kacha areas.

The IGP directed to clean the Kacha area completely from criminal elements.

He assured of provision of resources to the police teams required for operational action in Kacha area. He further said that the police was fighting against criminals with courage and bravery.

The IG encouraged the officers and SHOs who performed outstandingly in Kacha by giving them awards.

Dr. Usman Anwar was informed about the deployment of police teams in Bhong and Machhka and operational raids.

RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Sajjad Hassan and DPO Rajanpur Mahar Nasir Ali Syal gave briefing about the ongoing operations in their districts.

Additional IG CTD Waseem Syal, Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir and police officials attended the meeting.