IGP For Action Against Illegal Use Of Blue/green Number Plates, Police Lights

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2022 | 07:26 PM

IGP for action against illegal use of blue/green number plates, police lights

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday directed to launch a campaign against the installation of illegal blue/green number plates and police lights on private vehicles, immediately

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday directed to launch a campaign against the installation of illegal blue/green number plates and police lights on private vehicles, immediately.

He said it has been observed that government and police officials were using green/blue number plates on their private vehicles, According to the spokesman for IGP Sindh, IG discouraged the illegal practice, and directed to seize such vehicles and register the FIRs against them.

Ghulam Nabi Memon also asked to ensure disciplinary action against police officers involved in the illegal practice of using green/blue number plates and police lights on their private vehicles.

The campaign against such vehicles would continue for next three months.

