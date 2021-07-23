ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Inspector General Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has directed the investigation team to approach the concerned agencies to add name of the accused in the case of Noor Mukadam on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The chief also directed for obtaining the criminal records of the accused from England and the United States.

According to details, IG Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman had a meeting with the investigation team of the slain Noor Mukadam at the Central Police Office.

The meeting was also attended by DIG Operation Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, SSP Operation Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SSP Investigation Ata-ur-Rehman, SP City Zone Rana Abdul Wahab, ASP Kohsar Amna Baig and other officers.

Briefing the IG Islamabad about the progress of the case, the head of the investigation team, SSP Investigation, said that the statements of the victim's parents, the killer's father and two security guards have been recorded.

A forensic team also provided all the evidence while the further investigation is underway to bring the case to a logical conclusion.

IG said that all the evidence obtained from the incident should be forensic; adding that the therapy work team should be approached for speedy investigation into the case in light of solid evidences.

Expressing satisfaction over the investigation, the IG Islamabad said that all the requirements of justice should be fulfilled and no pressure or recommendation should be taken into account so that the accused could be awarded exemplary punishment.