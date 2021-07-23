UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP For Adding Name Of Noor's Alleged Killer On ECL

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 05:00 PM

IGP for adding name of Noor's alleged killer on ECL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Inspector General Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has directed the investigation team to approach the concerned agencies to add name of the accused in the case of Noor Mukadam on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The chief also directed for obtaining the criminal records of the accused from England and the United States.

According to details, IG Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman had a meeting with the investigation team of the slain Noor Mukadam at the Central Police Office.

The meeting was also attended by DIG Operation Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, SSP Operation Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SSP Investigation Ata-ur-Rehman, SP City Zone Rana Abdul Wahab, ASP Kohsar Amna Baig and other officers.

Briefing the IG Islamabad about the progress of the case, the head of the investigation team, SSP Investigation, said that the statements of the victim's parents, the killer's father and two security guards have been recorded.

A forensic team also provided all the evidence while the further investigation is underway to bring the case to a logical conclusion.

IG said that all the evidence obtained from the incident should be forensic; adding that the therapy work team should be approached for speedy investigation into the case in light of solid evidences.

Expressing satisfaction over the investigation, the IG Islamabad said that all the requirements of justice should be fulfilled and no pressure or recommendation should be taken into account so that the accused could be awarded exemplary punishment.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Exit Control List Progress United States Criminals All From IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

1 hour ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

2 hours ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 23,811 new COVID-19 cases, 795 deat ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 192 million, dea ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.