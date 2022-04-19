IGP for addressing female cops' issues on priority

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus Tuesday directed Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters Amina Baig to address the issues of female cops on priority.

He appointed SP Amina Baig as a focal person for transfer and posting of the female personnel.

The IGP issued the directives during a meeting with female police staff performing duties under various divisions of the department under the programme 'Meet the Force' and listened to their grievances.

Deputy Inspector General Headquarters Sadiq Ali Dogar, AIG Establishment Dr Naveed Atif and ASP Binesh Fatima were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the capital police chief said it was their prime responsibility to improve the working environment for women personnel.

He urged the lady police to ensure discipline during duty hours. He underscored the need to work together to bring laurels for the country.

He also issued a no objection certificate to a female police officer for her transfer to another province as well as another lady police was posted on the place according to her choice.

He assured them of full cooperation in resolving the issues and said no compromise would be made on discipline violation.