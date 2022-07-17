UrduPoint.com

IGP For Banning Security Companies Using Uniform Similar To Police

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2022 | 08:20 PM

IGP for banning security companies using uniform similar to police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has said that no private security agency would be allowed to operate in the city while having police-like uniform or sharing any other similarity with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police or any other law enforcement agency.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the IGP Islamabad issued orders to all the Zonal SPs of ICT Police that no private organization or company in Islamabad should be allowed to use a uniform or vehicle having resemblance with the police or other law enforcers.

He said that besides uniforms, companies and organizations would also not be allowed to use revolving lights, colours, monograms and any similar resemblance on their vehicles.

Action would be taken under Section 170/171 against the violators and no concessions would be made at all, he added.

