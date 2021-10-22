IGP for collective efforts to make Islamabad drug-free city

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Friday emphasized the need for collective efforts to make Islamabad a drug-free city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Friday emphasized the need for collective efforts to make Islamabad a drug-free city.

He stated this while delivering a lecture to the students of COMSATS especially held to aware them about harms of using drugs.

The IGP appealed the parents, elders of families and teachers to keep continuous check on activities of children for their bright and secure future.

The ceremony was attended among others by Rector COMSATS University Muhammad Afzal Tabassum, police officials, senior faculty members and a large number of students.

Qazi Jamil ur Rehman urged the students to focus on their studies, keep vigilant eye on their surroundings and inform the police in case of observing any suspicious activity.

The IGP said stern action was being ensured against those involved in drug pushing activities or using drugs.

He said that anti-narcotics unit had been also established by Islamabad police to get rid of drug menace and ensure effective efforts against drug peddling activities.

The police chief said that police had contacted various religious scholars, teachers, members of civil society, traders and other notables and also sought their cooperation against the menace.

During the ongoing year, he said that effective action was ensured against drug pushers and cache of narcotics including heroin, hashish, ice and cocaine was recovered from them.

He said that most of the nabbed persons used to supply drugs at educational institutions while use of narcotics had significantly decline through efforts of Islamabad police.

He said an awareness campaign had been also launched by the police in educational institutions and students were briefed about harms of drug use.

For a bright and secure life, he advised the students to keep doing hard work and get education with complete devotion besides cooperation with police to make this society as exemplary for others.

The IGP said that young people were our real assets and their hard work could ensure bright future for the country.

Education was key to success and every challenge could be countered with hard work and sincere approach in life, he added.

Rector University appreciated Islamabad police over its efforts against drug peddling and urged all segments of society to fulfill their responsibilities in curbing this menace. Later, he also presented shield to the IGP.