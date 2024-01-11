IGP for compilation of data of criminals on bail

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, led a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO), Karachi, to discuss the status of criminals on bail, with a focus on those involved in street crime and property offences

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, led a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO), Karachi, to discuss the status of criminals on bail, with a focus on those involved in street crime and property offences.

Present in the meeting, the AIGP Legal provided a briefing, emphasizing the importance of maintaining detailed records and statuses of criminals involved in street crime and property cases who had been released on bail.

IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja directed the IT department of CPO Karachi to liaise with all legal branches across the province to compile centralised and daily data on released criminals and conduct regular checks. He stressed the need for legal branches to compile comprehensive data on these criminals.

The IGP Sindh further announced that inspection teams would visit legal branches, starting with the Karachi range in the first phase. Legal branches were instructed to take the necessary steps and submit a report within 15 days.

He further said that the police operation and investigation should have a special focus at the police station level on those released on bail after arrest, especially street criminals so that police actions against habitual criminals can be made more stringent and successful.

The meeting, attended by DIGP Establishment, AIGP - Operations, Legal, Admin, ADIGP Legal Karachi, and Director IT of CPO, also had officers from legal branches of other ranges participating via video link.