Open Menu

IGP For Compilation Of Data Of Criminals On Bail

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2024 | 06:17 PM

IGP for compilation of data of criminals on bail

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, led a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO), Karachi, to discuss the status of criminals on bail, with a focus on those involved in street crime and property offences

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, led a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO), Karachi, to discuss the status of criminals on bail, with a focus on those involved in street crime and property offences.

Present in the meeting, the AIGP Legal provided a briefing, emphasizing the importance of maintaining detailed records and statuses of criminals involved in street crime and property cases who had been released on bail.

IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja directed the IT department of CPO Karachi to liaise with all legal branches across the province to compile centralised and daily data on released criminals and conduct regular checks. He stressed the need for legal branches to compile comprehensive data on these criminals.

The IGP Sindh further announced that inspection teams would visit legal branches, starting with the Karachi range in the first phase. Legal branches were instructed to take the necessary steps and submit a report within 15 days.

He further said that the police operation and investigation should have a special focus at the police station level on those released on bail after arrest, especially street criminals so that police actions against habitual criminals can be made more stringent and successful.

The meeting, attended by DIGP Establishment, AIGP - Operations, Legal, Admin, ADIGP Legal Karachi, and Director IT of CPO, also had officers from legal branches of other ranges participating via video link.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Police Station Visit Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Odermatt wins career-first World Cup downhill in W ..

Odermatt wins career-first World Cup downhill in Wengen

3 seconds ago
 Hasina sworn in as Bangladesh PM for fifth term

Hasina sworn in as Bangladesh PM for fifth term

5 seconds ago
 Every one enjoys equal rights in Pakistan; Says Go ..

Every one enjoys equal rights in Pakistan; Says Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul ..

6 seconds ago
 Five inter-district gangs of robbers busted

Five inter-district gangs of robbers busted

8 seconds ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.256 billion

4 minutes ago
 Thinkfest 2024: 7th edition of literary festival ..

Thinkfest 2024: 7th edition of literary festival to enrich minds on Jan 13-14 a ..

4 minutes ago
Freelancers to start receiving payments from PayPa ..

Freelancers to start receiving payments from PayPal in February: Minister

4 minutes ago
 Champions Cup fixtures and tables

Champions Cup fixtures and tables

1 hour ago
 Farrell named British and Irish Lions coach for 20 ..

Farrell named British and Irish Lions coach for 2025 tour to Australia

1 hour ago
 SANA to organize seminar for higher studies, emplo ..

SANA to organize seminar for higher studies, employment opportunities in Canada

1 hour ago
 Ashrafi debunks misconceptions about non-Muslims' ..

Ashrafi debunks misconceptions about non-Muslims' visit to Madina Munawarah

1 hour ago
 KP Govt decides to launch major literacy campaign ..

KP Govt decides to launch major literacy campaign in merged districts; Dr. Aamer ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan