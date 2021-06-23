IGP for conducting refresher courses for CTD personnel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has directed the SSP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to conduct refresher courses for personnel to enhance their capacity and professional skills.

The courses should be based on modern guidelines to effectively respond counter-terrorism threats, the IGP said during his visit at CTD headquarters, the other day.

Senior-Superintendent of Police (SSP) CTD, Dr Khurram Rashid briefed the IGP about functions and performance of the department.

DIG Operations, Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, DIG headquarters and other senior officials of Islamabad police were also present on the occasion.

"CTD was the backbone of Police force and has full potential to curb the activities of anti-social elements," IGP remarked.

He lauded the role of CTD in maintaining law and order and prevention of terrorism related activities in the Federal capital.