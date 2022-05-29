IGP for coordinated efforts to make Safe City more effective

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Nasir Akbar Khan has directed for coordinated efforts to improve efficacy of Islamabad Safe City Project.

During his visit at Safe City Project on Sunday, he said it was an excellent project of modern technology for maintenance of peace, safety of wealth and property of the public.

The problems of traffic management should be resolved preferentially by taking advantage of the project.

All senior officers of operational and investigation were present on the occasion. Director Operations Safe City Rai Mazhar and Director IT Saleem Raza Sheikh briefed the IGP about the current progress of the project and performance of Rescue 15 Helpline, Traffic Helpline 1915 and Gender Protection Unit Helpline 1815.

The IGP instructed the staff to closely monitor the criminal activities through safe city cameras, besides working of patrolling police and personnel deployed at pickets.

The officers should keep the field officers aware of the current situation with the help of monitoring by cameras so that an in time and immediate proceedings may be started against culprits and anti social elements of society, the IGP said.

The IGP directed senior police offices that every possible step should be taken for maintaining peace especially clinching street criminals into the grip of law by the help of cameras installed over roads in accordance with the parameters of modern policing.

He said that the prime object of Safe City and other modern technology based projects was to ensure the safety of property and lives of people and extermination of criminals from society.