IGP For Coordination Between Police, PSCA To Curb Crimes

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

IGP for coordination between police, PSCA to curb crimes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Tuesday stressed upon more effective coordination among Safe City Authority and traffic police for taking action against traffic rules' violations and collection of e-challans.

He said that Safe City staff should inform traffic police about the vehicles and motorcycles which had been issued e-tickets more than one time and their tickets were not paid so that traffic wardens could stop such vehicles and confiscate their documents.

He said that for complete elimination of kite flying and wheelie, the Safe City Authority should make its monitoring system more proactive so that the violators could be arrested at the earliest.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting at Safe City Authority Headquarters Qurban Lines. During the session, security of sensitive places, traffic rules, patrolling and monitoring systems besides others were discussed.

MD Safe City Addl. IG Rao Sardar Ali Khan, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, Chief Admin Officer DIG Kamran Khan, DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, DIG Investigation Lahore Mian Mehboob Rasheed, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid and other officers were also present.

