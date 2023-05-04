UrduPoint.com

IGP For Departmenal Proceedings Against Officers Failing In Actions Against Gutka

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 10:23 PM

IGP for departmenal proceedings against officers failing in actions against gutka

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday directed the newly established task force against Gutka, Manpuri and Narcotics to ensure initiation of departmental proceeding against the concerned area officer for failure in action against gutka and drugs.

Presiding over a meeting of the Provincial Task force against gutka, manpuri and narcotics (PTFA GMN), the Sindh Police chief appreciated the performance of the task force.

Briefing the meeting, the officers of the task force informed that departmental proceedings were initiated against 21 station house officers (SHOs) and 5 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) including 5 SHOs from Karachi, 15 SHOs from Hyderabad, one SHO from Sukkur and three DSPs from Hyderabad while two DSPs from Sukkur.

About the performance of task force, the meeting was informed that 151 raids were conducted in Karachi Range and 217 accused were arrested while 151 FIRs were lodged.

About 50 raids and 50 FIRs were registered in Hyderabad and 70 arrests were made.

The meeting was apprised that 31 raids and 31 FIRs were registered in Sukkur and 36 accused were arrested.

Overall 232 raids, 232 FIRs and 323 accused were arrested during the actions taken by the task force across the province.

