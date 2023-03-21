IGP for developing traffic system on modern lines

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh said on Tuesday that strict measures were inevitable in the city to develop the traffic system on modern lines and implement the laws

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh said on Tuesday that strict measures were inevitable in the city to develop the traffic system on modern lines and implement the laws.

He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to SSP Traffic Office, Quetta.

"Installation of traffic signals at intersections, widening of narrow roads, elimination of motorcycle stands on roads and implementation of building code in the city are very necessary," he stressed.

Lauding the efforts of the traffic police, IG said that the Traffic Police is trying its best to improve the flow of traffic in the city despite very limited resources and less manpower.

He on the occasion directed that a traffic plan should be created during Ramadan so that people adhere to the traffic rules as much as possible.

"The officials concerned must ensure implementation to improve the traffic system in the city eliminating illegal motorcycle stands, that are a major cause of problems in the flow of traffic," IG maintained.

Earlier, SSP Traffic Bahram Khan Mandukhel informed the IG Police Balochistan about the issues facing the traffic police in the province.