IGP For Earliest Installation Of Surveillance Cameras

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 09:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday said the chief minister had approved installation of surveillance cameras on toll plazas and traffic intersection.

Addressing a meeting in this regard at Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, he said the installation of cameras would be initiated under the Sindh Toll Plaza Surveillance Project.

He said 40 cameras would be installed at toll plazas while 20 at Shahrah-e-Faisal and main thoroughfares of Defence area.

Deputy IGPs of Information Technology and Traffic were directed to take immediate steps for the implementation of the project.

The IGP ordered to ensure the completion of the project within the stipulated time.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGP - Investigation, DIGPs of headquarters, IT and Traffic, and other senior officers.

