IGP for early procurement of modern equipments for CTD

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday ordered the officers concerned to enhance the procurement process of required modern equipments, devices, computers, softwares and vehicles for Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Chairing a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO), Sindh Police chief asked the Additional IGP CTD to establish CTD Complex at police ranges level in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad, as the government of Sindh had approved recommendations of Sindh Police for establishment of CTD complex in said ranges.

The meeting in a monthly performance report of CTD was informed that the task given by IGP Sindh of high-profile terrorism cases were resolved with logical conclusions within the stipulated time.

The meeting was informed that during the encounter with the terrorists in Taiser Town, four CTD officials were injured while two terrorists were killed in the operation and Karachi was saved from a major terrorism.

Besides Additional IGP CTD, DIGP Headquarters Sindh, SSPs Operation and Investigation CTD and in-charges of CTD also attended the meeting.