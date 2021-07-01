IGP for ensuring complete cleanliness at police stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP) Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Thursday visited Kohsar police station and directed the officers to ensure complete cleanliness at the area.

"The special focus should be given to washrooms, residential barracks, public waiting areas and official blocks," said IGP.

He directed the DIG operations to shift the obsolete vehicles stationed at police stations for a long time to an appropriate place, besides unnecessary items to provide clean environment to the visitors.

The IGP inquired after the complaint registration procedure from the staff deputed at front desk.

Capital police chief instructed to complete the under construction residential barracks at earliest.

He asked the force to expedite crackdowns against anti-social elements and resolve public issues on priority.

DIG Operations, Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, SP City Rana Wahab and ASP Kohsar Amina Baig were also present on the occasion.