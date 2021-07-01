UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP For Ensuring Complete Cleanliness At Police Stations

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:30 PM

IGP for ensuring complete cleanliness at police stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP) Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Thursday visited Kohsar police station and directed the officers to ensure complete cleanliness at the area.

"The special focus should be given to washrooms, residential barracks, public waiting areas and official blocks," said IGP.

He directed the DIG operations to shift the obsolete vehicles stationed at police stations for a long time to an appropriate place, besides unnecessary items to provide clean environment to the visitors.

The IGP inquired after the complaint registration procedure from the staff deputed at front desk.

Capital police chief instructed to complete the under construction residential barracks at earliest.

He asked the force to expedite crackdowns against anti-social elements and resolve public issues on priority.

DIG Operations, Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, SP City Rana Wahab and ASP Kohsar Amina Baig were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Vehicles From

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

30 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz to lead election campaign in AJK from ..

37 minutes ago

All Banks, financial institutions will remain clos ..

45 minutes ago

PM vows to further strengthen relations with China

1 hour ago

Shahzad Akbar calls on LHC CJ-Designate Mohammad A ..

1 hour ago

UAE renews commitment to strengthening cybersecuri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.