UrduPoint.com

IGP For Ensuring Friendly Police Ecology

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 06:57 PM

IGP for ensuring friendly police ecology

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus has directed all police officials to address public complaints on priority and ensure friendly police ecology through professional attitude

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus has directed all police officials to address public complaints on priority and ensure friendly police ecology through professional attitude.

It was stated by him during an `Open Court' especially held on Wednesday with the purpose to listen issues of policemen and citizens. The IGP listened to eight former police employees and 20 citizens and directed to resolve their issues.

The complaints of policemen were related to department while citizens' complaints were about delay in registration of FIRs, change in investigation, monetary disputes, dacoity, theft, kidnapping and others. The IGP marked the applications to the police officials and gave them timeframe to resolve the issues of citizens.

Islamabad police chief directed police officials to check the record of vehicles at Excise and Taxation Office, Islamabad and hand over them to their owners. The IGP said that it is our prime responsibility to provide protection to the lives and property of the citizens and resolve their problems on priority.

He said that citizens at `Open Court' should be behaved in a respectful manner and their trust on police department to be won through resolving their issues. He said that interaction with people also ensures accountability of the policemen and they should address public complaints on merit by considering them their own issues.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Kidnapping Vehicles All Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

The most exciting musical event of the year "Squid ..

The most exciting musical event of the year "Squid Night" is going to be held on ..

55 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Education Academ ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Education Academy building

60 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler meets Secretary-General of Emirati Talen ..

RAK Ruler meets Secretary-General of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council

60 minutes ago
 [Invitation] Don’t Miss Samsung’s CES 2022 Pre ..

[Invitation] Don’t Miss Samsung’s CES 2022 Pre-Show Keynote: ‘Together for ..

1 hour ago
 One UI 4 Update Delivers an Elevated Mobile Experi ..

One UI 4 Update Delivers an Elevated Mobile Experience Centered Around You

1 hour ago
 DAI-Fleming Fund, Indus Hospital hold countrywide ..

DAI-Fleming Fund, Indus Hospital hold countrywide AMR awareness seminars for hea ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.