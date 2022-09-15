IGP for ensuring security on Chehlum procession

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday instructed all the Deputy IGPs to ensure the implementation of the contingency plan containing extraordinary security measures on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.).

He said coordination with Pakistan Rangers Sindh and other law enforcement agencies should be ensured for the safety of people's lives and property at central gathering places including Majalis, processions and other places.

IG Sindh ordered to enhance random snap checking on a daily basis within the jurisdictions of all police stations across the province particularly in Karachi.

Sindh Police chief said alongwith increasing intelligence in the areas, all security measures including mobile, motorcycle patrolling, picketing at the entry and exit points should be ensured at the religious places of the minority community, besides the central mosques, Imambargahs, shrines and others.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said the snap checking and patrolling must be increased at central shopping centers, markets, industrial and commercial zones, public places, important installations and buildings, besides the mosques and Imambargahs etc.