IGP For Extending 'bi-cycle Patrol Unit' To Other Sectors

IGP for extending 'bi-cycle patrol unit' to other sectors

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th April, 2021) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Friday announced to extend the scope of 'bi-cycle patrol unit' to other sectors for the convenience of the locals.

The decision to this effect was came after getting an overwhelming response by the residents over the citizens-friendly initiative, said IGP.

During an interaction with patrolling squad here, the IGP appreciate them for promptly responding to criminal incidents. SSP (Operations) Mustafa Tanveer was also present on the occasion.

The Islamabad Police chief had inaugurated the 'bi-cycle patrol unit' on April, this year, aimed at monitoring and surveillance of markets, parks, jogging tracks and trails, streets and places where ordinary vehicles could not pass.

On initial basis, the patrolling squad was performing its duties in the area of Kohsar police station.

Rehman noted that the strength of patrolling unit has been enhanced, after their capacity building and equipping with necessary gadgets and tools to check and prevent any criminal activity.

Capital police, he said had taken multiple community friendly initiative as it could do nothing without public support.

The move would not only contribute to curbing street crime in the city but would also promote cycling among citizens, particularly women, the IGP observed.

