IGP for extra-ordinary security at all BISP centers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday ordered extra-ordinary security at all the centers of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) across the province.

The security will ensure that the deserving women coming to collect the aid money could be protected from criminals/agent mafia.

According to spokesman for Sindh Police, the IGP had issued orders to beef up the security at BISP centers since the distribution of special grants to women of flood-affected areas through BISP had commenced in 22 districts and 111 tehsils of Sindh.

He further said for the purpose, special responsibilities should be assigned to women police personnel and lady health workers should be appointed with coordination of the district administration in the districts where the workforce of women police personnel is less.

The IGP directed the police to ensure strict legal action against those who take commission for obtaining BISP assistance funds or those who steal money through forgery/fraud from deserving women. Such accused must be arrested and FIRs be registered against them.

The police spokesman informed that so far out total 202 nominated accused allegedly involved in taking commission or any fraud/forgery with flood affected women, 140 had been arrested from across the province and 93 cases had also been registered.