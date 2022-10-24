UrduPoint.com

IGP For Extra-ordinary Security During Polio Drive

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday directed the police officers to ensure strict security of polio teams during the seven days anti-polio drive from October 24th to 30th across the province

According to spokesman for Sindh Police, the IGP ordered to make extra ordinary security arrangements for the polio teams by ensuring coordination at police stations level.

He instructed to provide security to the teams on inner and outer basis cordons in sensitive union councils. Police commandos be assigned special tasks in all such union councils, besides deployment of plain clothed officials.

Sindh Police chief said strict surveillance be kept on suspicious activities during random snap checking and patrolling.

The IGP directed the SSPs to monitor the security arrangements and ensure presence of SHOs in the field.

