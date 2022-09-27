IGP for extraordinary security measures for Rabi-ul-Awwal

Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has directed that contingency plan containing foolproof security measures with consultation of religious scholars must be prepared for maintaining peace during the month of Rabi-ul- Awwal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has directed that contingency plan containing foolproof security measures with consultation of religious scholars must be prepared for maintaining peace during the month of Rabi-ul- Awwal.

In a directive issued to DIGs, SSPs here on Tuesday, the IGP said for preparation of the contingency plan, keeping in view the past experiences, a strategy and action plan should be prepared under which the environment of peace will be ensured during the 12th of Rabi'ul Awwal processions, Milad and other gatherings.

He also issued instructions to ensure the arrangement and implementation of the traffic plan on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) at all levels and said in this regard all available manpower would be deployed to maintain the flow of traffic.