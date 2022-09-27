UrduPoint.com

IGP For Extraordinary Security Measures For Rabi-ul-Awwal

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 09:01 PM

IGP for extraordinary security measures for Rabi-ul-Awwal

Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has directed that contingency plan containing foolproof security measures with consultation of religious scholars must be prepared for maintaining peace during the month of Rabi-ul- Awwal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has directed that contingency plan containing foolproof security measures with consultation of religious scholars must be prepared for maintaining peace during the month of Rabi-ul- Awwal.

In a directive issued to DIGs, SSPs here on Tuesday, the IGP said for preparation of the contingency plan, keeping in view the past experiences, a strategy and action plan should be prepared under which the environment of peace will be ensured during the 12th of Rabi'ul Awwal processions, Milad and other gatherings.

He also issued instructions to ensure the arrangement and implementation of the traffic plan on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) at all levels and said in this regard all available manpower would be deployed to maintain the flow of traffic.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Traffic All

Recent Stories

Kherson Referendum Observer Calls EU Threat of San ..

Kherson Referendum Observer Calls EU Threat of Sanctions Undemocratic

16 seconds ago
 Iraqi Foreign Minister Says Imports of High-Priced ..

Iraqi Foreign Minister Says Imports of High-Priced Food Causing Inflation

18 seconds ago
 Imran doesn't need to cry over leaked audio of Mar ..

Imran doesn't need to cry over leaked audio of Maryam Nawaz: Info Minister

19 seconds ago
 US envoy calls on Governor Punjab

US envoy calls on Governor Punjab

22 seconds ago
 Supreme Court reserves decision on a retired emplo ..

Supreme Court reserves decision on a retired employee's pension matter

4 minutes ago
 T-5 Project to increase hydel generation of Tarbel ..

T-5 Project to increase hydel generation of Tarbela: Chairman WAPDA

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.