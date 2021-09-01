IGP for field officers to ensure their presence in field

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Inam Ghani on Wednesday said that it was necessary for field officers to ensure their presence in the field so that direct access of citizens to them would not disrupt.

He said that officers should refrain from repeatedly summoning the SHOs and investigating officers to their offices for petty matters.

He expressed these views while giving instructions in a meeting with the officers during his visit to Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh.

The IG Punjab said that deployment of additional SHOs in place of SHOs in police stations should be stopped immediately as no additional SHO should supervise the affairs of police stations for more than three days.

He said that if the appointment of SHO was not implemented within three days, then SHO would be posted in the police stations with the signature of CCPO Lahore and if SHO was not posted on the vacant post even within seven days, then Additional IG Operations, Punjab would deploy SHO from Central Police Office.

Inam Ghani said that show cause notices and suspension of officers for minor errors should be stopped immediately, adding that if departmental action was to be taken against any officer or official, he should be punished according to the disciplined matrix issued.

He said that illegal detention, torture and killing were not acceptable under any circumstances and DIG IAB would take notice of such incidents. He said that officers who defame uniform would have to face severe departmental action, adding that special attention should be paid to the effective follow-up and monitoring of each case with the deployment of well-mannered staff in the anti-women harassment and violence cell set up to ensure the safety of women.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar briefed the IG Punjab on various projects including public centric policing and IT.

DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry, DIG Investigation Sharaq Kamal, CTO Lahore Muntazer Mehdiand other officers including all DSPs were also present.