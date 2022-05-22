UrduPoint.com

IGP For Filling Vacant Posts In Islamabad Police

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2022 | 03:10 PM

IGP for filling vacant posts in Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has directed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) headquarters to initiate the process to fill all the vacant posts in the department to minimize shortage of staff.

He passed the directions during an introductory meeting here at police lines headquarters after assuming the charge as Capital Police chief, replacing Muhammad Ahsan Younus the other day.

Senior officers of Islamabad police attended the meeting.

Addressing participants, the IGP asked the force to bridge the gap between police and the public to win the trust of the masses.

He said families of Police martyrs should be treated in the best way and utilize all available resources for their welfare.

"Every officer should treat his subordinates equally, bring smiles to others faces," said the new IGP also adding that the law of equality is the best law in the world.

He expressed the hope that the force will put its utmost effort to ensure rule of law and protection of public lives and property.

I am honored to be commanding a very professional force, said IGP and vowed to empower the force further.

Later, IGP Akbar Nasir Khan visited Quarter Guard, Shah Faisal Shaheed Mess, MT and other sections in the police lines, took briefing and listened to police personnel's problems.

He assured them of early redressal of greivences.

