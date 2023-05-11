UrduPoint.com

IGP For Foolproof Security On 34th National Games In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the regulation, security and other arrangements of the 34th National Games in Quetta

Additional IG Police Jawad Ahmed Dogar, Additional IG and Commandant BC Salman Chaudhry, DIG Headquarters Shahab Azim Lahri, DIG Quetta Ghulam Azhar Mesar, DIG ATF Munir Ahmed and other police officers also participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, IGP said that after 19 years, a big event was going to be held in Balochistan on the occasion of National Games, which was a matter of honor for the province.

Therefore, strict and foolproof arrangements will be made for the security of the players and venues in this regard, he said adding that a joint security plan would be arranged with the management in which the players and fans could face minimum inconvenience.

He said that all possible resources would be utilized for the peaceful and successful conduct of the National Games, more than 2500 police personnel would be deployed for the security and safety of the grounds and players.

The IG said that officials in civil clothes would also perform their duties throughout the city, police and FC personnel to be assigned for the security of the grounds and players, while the army would be kept on standby in case of any emergency.

He said three control rooms are being set up for the security of the National Games, while surveillance will also be done with the help of CCTV cameras across the city.

He said that 24-hour monitoring would continue during the National Games, and special cards and vehicle passes would be issued for media and guests.

It was informed in the meeting that seven thousand official and national and international players from all over the country are participating in the National Games.

