IGP for foolproof security on Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders to use all available resources for the security of rallies, seminars and other programmes organized on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

IG Punjab directed RPOs and DPOs to formulate security plans for Kashmir Day rallies and celebrations in their districts under personal supervision.

IG Punjab stressed upon to impart effective briefings to personnel deployed on security about sensitivity of their duties.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that special measures should be taken for Kashmir Day major cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and additional personnel should be deployed for security of sensitive places and A-category programmes, he added.

The IG Punjab directed that an effective traffic management plan should be formulated for the uninterrupted flow of traffic on the routes of rallies on major highways and district police, traffic police, dolphin and other field formations should take joint steps in security arrangements, he maintained.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that special reserve forces should be prepared for immediate action to deal with any untoward and emergency situation so that all kinds of situations could be dealt with efficiently, he added.

IG Punjab said that female personnel should be deployed for the security of women participants in rallies and other programmes while the process of checking the participants through walk through gates and metal detectors should be ensured in all cases, he directed. He directed that special branch personnel should also be deployed at the venues of rallies, seminars and other programmes.