IGP For Further Tightening Security Of Muharram Processions, Majalis

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to the RPOs and DPOs to further tighten the security of Muharram processions and Majalis

According to Spokesman Punjab Police, the IG Punjab said that flow of traffic should be maintained through the alternate routes on the route of processions and Majalis.

The security arrangements should be improved with the use of CCTV cameras, walk-through gates and other modern technologies including the metal detectors.

The IG Punjab further said that the search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations should be continued on daily basis in all the districts.

The Spokesman Punjab Police further said that on the seventh day of Muharram, 1363 processions and 3783 majalis were organized across the province. As many as 425 majalis and 61 processions are being held in the provincial capital Lahore that included four processions and 46 majalis of A category.

Spokesman Punjab Police added that on the tenth of Muharram, more than 125,000 officers and personnel are deployed on security throughout the province. While in Lahore, over 13,000 officers and personnel are performing security duties for Muharram processions and gatherings.

