IGP for improving quality of investigation

LAHORE, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani said on Monday that improving the quality of investigation, especially to arrest notorious offenders involved in serious crimes and get them severe punishment by the courts was one of the priorities of the department.

He said that relevant investigation officer as well as supervisory officers should also be accountable on faulty investigation.

The IGP said that Tourist Police was an important field force of Punjab Police for the protection and guidance of tourists and a detailed report with regard to it's collective progress, total strength and postings should be prepared and present in next session, he added.

Inam Ghani said that priority measures should be ensured for the prevention of gender crimes while provision of psychologist, legal and medical aid for the guidance of women and children affected by gender crimes should also be ensured.

He said that legal action should not be delayed against the property owners and tenants who did not register their tenancy while a detailed report on the violation of Tenancy Act and actions taken in this regard should be sent to him having details of actions taken in this regard.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting on Operations Branch at the Central Police Office here today.

During the meeting, professional matters and performance reports of various branches were reviewed in detail.

During the meeting, Additional IG Operations gave a briefing on measures to be taken to curb crime and improve public service delivery.

While directing to officers, the IG Punjab said that there should be a close monitoring of intelligence based operations to break the drug supply chain and arrest big fish. He said that during intelligence based operations, especially in the areas around educational institutions and student hostels, strict surveillance should be carried out against those anti-social elements who attract and push young generation to drugs.

He said the investigation of serious crimes like murder, kidnap and rape should be completed under the supervision of DPOs on modern scientific basis. He said that special attention should be paid to forensic science, geo-fencing and other skills during the investigation in the style of modern policing while the supervisory officers should hold follow-up meetings on monthly basis to get updates on the performance of investigators and cases, he maintained.

Addl IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera, AIG Operations Ghazi Salahuddin and other officers were also present in the meeting.