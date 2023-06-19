IGP for increasing facilities at police welfare schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday said that along with ensuring the best environment for the students and teachers of welfare schools of Punjab Police, teaching facilities should be increased.

Presiding over a video link meeting on the performance of police welfare schools at the Central Police Office (CPO), he made a detailed review of the educational and teaching facilities provided in schools affiliated to Punjab police.

The IGP said that summer camps should be organized in police welfare schools, sports and creative activities should be promoted. Moreover, AC and LEDs should be provided in all staff rooms of police welfare schools.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that police welfare schools should ensure maximum number of admissions to increase the income of police welfare schools, adding the income earned from all police welfare schools was being spent on the treatment and welfare of the heirs of police martyrs.

He directed to increase the admission rate of male and female students in police welfare schools. Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) should adopt a joint plan with the school administration and improve the working of police welfare schools, he added.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG IT Ahsan Younis, DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin, AIG Admin Amara Athar, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal, RPOs, DPOs, school heads of regions participated in the meeting.