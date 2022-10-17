UrduPoint.com

IGP For Increasing Security Of Foreign Nationals Working On Projects

Published October 17, 2022

IGP for increasing security of foreign nationals working on projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday directed the officers concerned to ensure foolproof security for Chinese nationals working on CPEC or other projects in the province.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO), the IGP said the coordination between the police concerned and stakeholders should be ensured particularly for the security of Chinese nationals working on projects other than CPEC.

He ordered to prioritize the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) set for the security of Chinese working on CPEC and other projects in Sindh.

Deputy IGP East Zone Karachi and other DIGPs were instructed to take measures for the safe travel of citizens on all highways of the province.

The Sindh Police chief asked to enhance the targeted operations against criminal elements across the province. The investigation department should be made more effective and efficient by strengthening the efficiency and investigation system, he said.

Additional IGP Karachi, DIGPs of zones, ranges and other units, all Senior Superintendents of Police and SP Foreigners Security Cell also attended the meeting.

