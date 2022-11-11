UrduPoint.com

IGP For Installation Of Cameras On Toll Plazas

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 09:56 PM

IGP for installation of cameras on toll plazas

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday said adoption of modern technology to eliminate crimes had become the need of the hour. Addressing a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, the Sindh Police chief ordered installation of high facial recognition/ powered cameras on toll plazas across the province

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday said adoption of modern technology to eliminate crimes had become the need of the hour. Addressing a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, the Sindh Police chief ordered installation of high facial recognition/ powered cameras on toll plazas across the province.

IGP Sindh said the installation of high megapixel cameras on all 40 toll plazas aimed at not only to monitor the movement of illegal vehicles, suspects, criminal movement, but also to ensure that immediate and timely police action on the information received in this regard could be ensured.

IGP Sindh directed the committee formed for installation of the modern cameras to prepare a draft containing all feasible recommendations and forward it as soon as possible for review and further necessary action.

The committee comprised of Additional IGP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), DIGP - Information Technology (IT), AIGP - Finance, CPLC chief and others.

During the meeting, DIGP -IT briefed the meeting in detail about TORs and others.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGP - CTD, DIGP Headquarters Sindh, DIGP IT, DIGP Finance, AIGPs of Admin, Project Director IT, CPLC chief and NED University representatives also participated.

