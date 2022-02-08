IGP for intensifying action against criminals

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Monday said that action should be taken against criminal elements for the establishment of law and order in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Monday said that action should be taken against criminal elements for the establishment of law and order in the province.

He said officers and personnel, who did not take interest in resolution of public problems would be removed from field postings, adding that strict action would be taken against those who did not register FIR and delay it without any reason.

The IGP said that the work of the police was not over till the culprit was convicted so officers should remain open the cases under investigation for many years and resolve pending cases with personal interest.

He directed to intensify crackdown on criminals across the province and said that negligence in arrest of proclaimed offenders and court absconders would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He expressed these views while addressing to RPOs video link conference at Central Police Office.

The IGP said that it was the Primary responsibility of the supervisory officers to self-monitor such high profile cases and to achieve results by removing obstacles in the investigation process using the latest technology.

"The young generation is our future and our mission is to save them from the scourge of drugs, so adopt zero tolerance in the campaign against drug dealers," he added.

He directed that the sale and purchase of drugs especially ice (meth) sheesha, hashish and other modern drugs in educational institutions should be strictly stopped and take strict actions against elements involved in this smuggling.

He directed the supervisory officers to pay special attention to prevention of vehicle and motorcycle theft, cattle theft and street crime and to expedite intelligence-based operations by identifying crime pockets.

He said that indiscriminate operation should be carried out against the mafias grabbing public and private properties. He emphasised upon taking stern legal action against unregistered arms dealers and illegal arms holders in all the districts.

During the conference, law and order situation and performance of all officers for crime prevention were reviewed.

Instructing the officers, IG Punjab said that in view of the current security situation in the country, search and combing operations of CTD and Special Branch should be intensified and exploit all available resources for security arrangements of PSL matches in Lahore.

He said that implementation of National Action Plan should be ensured in all cases and intelligence based operations should be expedited. The IGP directed to improve security arrangements plan for foreigners, important personalities and other important installations.