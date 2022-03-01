IGP for intensifying action against drug dealers

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday said that intelligence based operations should be intensified in all districts of the province to eradicate the menace of drugs and arrest the culprits involved in this heinous crimes

He directed that operations should be fast-tracked to save the youth from drug menace across the province, adding that the use of drugs in educational institutions and hostels should be stopped and action against those involved in the abominable smuggling should be intensified.

He emphasised upon RPOs, DPOs to take strict action against organized groups of drug dealers, and said that an awareness campaign was being launched in public and private educational institutions in collaboration with the department of Schools and Higher education to create awareness against drugs.

He expressed that the role of parents, civil society, teachers and religious scholars was of great importance to fight against this social evil.

Giving details of operations against drug dealers this year, the Punjab police spokesperson said that during the first two months of this year, 8315 cases were registered against smugglers and dealers involved in drug supply chain across province and 8510 accused were arrested. In this regard, 9980 kg of hashish, 228 kg of heroin, 1677.17 grams of meth (ice) and 105062 liters of liquor were recovered from possession of accused.

The spokesperson said that 1327 cases were registered against drug dealers in Lahore and 1351 persons were arrested and 5201 kg of hashish, 133 kg of heroin, 773 grams of meth (ice) and 10292 liters of liquor were recovered from possession of arrested persons.

About 574 cases were registered against drug dealers in Sheikhupura region and 579 persons were arrested while 369 kg of hashish, 14 kg of heroin, 500 gm of meth (ice) and 7383 liters alcohol were seized from the arrested persons.

In Gujranwala, 1180 cases were registered against drug dealers and 1207 persons were arrested while 1913 kg of hashish, 22 kg of heroin, 2.012 gm of meth (ice) and 7383 liters of liquor were recovered from possession of arrested persons.

In Rawalpindi region, 849 cases were registered against drug dealers and 870 persons were arrested while 476 kg of hashish, 11 kg of heroin, 0.545 gm of meth (ice) and 5293 liters of liquor were recovered from possession of arrested persons.

In Sargodha region, 323 cases were registered against drug dealers and 341 persons were arrested while 208 kg of hashish, 25 kg of heroin and 9196 liters of liquor were recovered from possession of arrested persons.

In Faisalabad region 1017 cases were registered against drug dealers and 1020 persons were arrested while 516 grams of hashish, 6 kg of heroin, 6 grams of meth (ice) and 5836 liters of liquor were recovered from possession of arrested persons in Faisalabad region.