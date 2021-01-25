UrduPoint.com
IGP For Intensifying Action Against Land Mafia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 08:38 PM

IGP for intensifying action against land mafia

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani while directing to continue indiscriminate operations against miscreants occupying public and private property said that action against illegal occupation of lands and properties should be further intensified

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani while directing to continue indiscriminate operations against miscreants occupying public and private property said that action against illegal occupation of lands and properties should be further intensified.

The mobile phone data of arrested thugs and members of the land mafia should be scrutinized with utmost diligence and the police personnel who have constant links in the mobile data should be investigated, he added. The IGP said that influential people and government officials involved in illegal activities of land mafia did not deserve any concession, adding that such elements should be brought under the law.

He said that inspections of arms dealers should be carried as no concession be made in taking action against arms dealers, adding that stock checking reports of arms dealers should be sent to the Central Police Office regularly.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting on professional matters of Lahore Police at the Central Police Office, here Monday.

During the meeting, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar while briefing about the departmental matters including the number of personnel in the Investigation police said that in the recent operation of Lahore police, 62 arms licenses, seized from thugs and other criminals had been cancelled.

While directing, IG Punjab said that in order to make the performance of the investigating officers more effective, all matters pertaining to increase in the cost of investigation of cases should be reviewed in detail and recommendations should be sent in this regard so that final decision making could be done in this regard.

Inam Ghani said that close monitoring of the performance of all Regional Monitoring Units (RMUs) of the province should be ensured to monitor the investigation and digital monitoring of every case registered.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera, DIG Investigation Lahore Sharaq Jamal, DIG IT Waqas Nazir, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and SSP Investigation Lahore Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani were also present.

