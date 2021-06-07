IGP for intensifying crackdown against traffic laws violators

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP) Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Monday asked the traffic personnel to intensify crackdown against violators to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He asked the force to step up efforts against vehicles with tinted glasses and non-pattern number plates to ensure the safety of Federal capital residents.

While, appreciating the performance of ITP, the IGP said efforts of the officers and Jawans have helped significantly reduce the number of fatal accidents.

The behavior of citizens on the road reflects the social norms of the society, he said and appealed the motorists to obey traffic rules.

He said that ITP officers were being trained through seminars and have been instructed to treat citizens with love, sincerity and humility.

He further said that ITP has collected over Rs10 million fine by issuing around 56,862 tickets to motorists over various violations during the past month.

As many as 860 challan issued to driver found over speeding, 881 using mobile phone while driving, 6661 without helmets, 1804 for lane violation, 4730 for having fancy and non-pattern number plates, 5227 for tinted glasses, 556 for using illegal headlights and wrong parking.

He further told that the special squads of the force also issued 21,422 fine tickets for miscellaneous violations like signal violation, overloading, picking passengers on non-stop points, over-loading, rude behavior with passenger, driving unregistered vehicles and incomplete routes.