IGP for intensifying intelligence-based operations across province

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 10:43 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the pace of intelligence-based targeted operations should be accelerated to eradicate organized crime across the province, including Lahore.

He expressed these views while giving directives to officers at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

He emphasized that crackdowns should be intensified to arrest dangerous absconders involved in serious crimes.

He mentioned that effective investigation leading to substantial punishments for criminals is the key formula for crime control. He stressed that the scope of intelligence-based operations should be broadened to eradicate the menace of drugs.

The IG Punjab directed that the protection of citizens' lives, property, and adherence to the law must be ensured at all costs. He instructed Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) to personally supervise operations aimed at safeguarding citizens' lives and property and eliminating crime.

Regular search, sweep, and combing operations should continue to suppress miscreant elements in all districts.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that no one should be allowed to take the law into their own hands, and there should be no delay in legal action against violations.

All patrolling teams should enhance their effectiveness in their respective beat areas, he directed and issued important instructions while reviewing the law and order and crime situation in various regions and districts. Officers participating in the meeting provided briefings to IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

The meeting was attended by the Additional IG Punjab, Additional IG Operations, AIG Development, AIG Operations, and DPO Sargodha.

RPO Rawalpindi, DIG PHP, DIG Elite, along with various DPOs from different districts participated via video link.

