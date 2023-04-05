IGP for joint operations in 'Katcha Areas'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday directed the officers concerned to conduct joint operations in 'Katcha areas'.

Presiding over a meeting, he instructed the SSPs of Ghotki, Shikarpur and Kashmore to specially focus on proper utilization of available manpower and resources.

The SSPs of Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore briefed separately on prevention of kidnapping for ransom and other police measures.

IGP Sindh asked to accelerate the intelligence based operations. Secret intelligence network should be further strengthened for operations.

He said the three SSPs should coordinate with each other as well as with other law enforcement agencies.

Ghulam Nabi Memon ordered provision of all facilities to the police pickets established in Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore.

He said honey trap should be stopped in all circumstances and the public should also be informed in this regard.

Sindh Police chief said he will not let the blood of martyred policemen go in vain. Intelligence-based operations will continue until the complete elimination of robbers.

DIGPs of Headquarters Sindh, CIA Karachi, Admin and Operations Sindh, AIGPs of Logistics CPLC Chief attended the meeting while DIGP Hyderabad, SSPs of Jamshoro and Qamber-Shahdad Kot attended via video link.