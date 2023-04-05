Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

IGP For Joint Operations In 'Katcha Areas'

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 07:40 PM

IGP for joint operations in 'Katcha Areas'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday directed the officers concerned to conduct joint operations in 'Katcha areas'.

Presiding over a meeting, he instructed the SSPs of Ghotki, Shikarpur and Kashmore to specially focus on proper utilization of available manpower and resources.

The SSPs of Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore briefed separately on prevention of kidnapping for ransom and other police measures.

IGP Sindh asked to accelerate the intelligence based operations. Secret intelligence network should be further strengthened for operations.

He said the three SSPs should coordinate with each other as well as with other law enforcement agencies.

Ghulam Nabi Memon ordered provision of all facilities to the police pickets established in Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore.

He said honey trap should be stopped in all circumstances and the public should also be informed in this regard.

Sindh Police chief said he will not let the blood of martyred policemen go in vain. Intelligence-based operations will continue until the complete elimination of robbers.

DIGPs of Headquarters Sindh, CIA Karachi, Admin and Operations Sindh, AIGPs of Logistics CPLC Chief attended the meeting while DIGP Hyderabad, SSPs of Jamshoro and Qamber-Shahdad Kot attended via video link.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Kidnapping CIA Hyderabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Ghotki Kashmore All Blood

Recent Stories

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Auth ..

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Authority of Islamic Affairs

27 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

1 hour ago
 â€˜Itâ€™s your last week,â€™ Fawad Chaudhary asks ..

â€˜Itâ€™s your last week,â€™ Fawad Chaudhary asks Maryam Â â€˜to pack thingsâ€™

2 hours ago
 â€˜Whether going to jail for an ideology should no ..

â€˜Whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride,â€™ Mar ..

2 hours ago
 BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

2 hours ago
 Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.