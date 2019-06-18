UrduPoint.com
IGP For Legislation Of Installation Of Tracker Devices In New Motorbikes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 07:45 PM

IGP for legislation of installation of tracker devices in new motorbikes

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to send a summary to the Sindh Government for proper legislation to ensure installation of tracking devices in new motorbikes

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to send a summary to the Sindh Government for proper legislation to ensure installation of tracking devices in new motorbikes.

Addressing a high-level meeting at Central Police Office, he asked the motorbike manufacturers to install hook locks in the motorbikes so as to avoid motorbikes lifting, according to a statement.

He ordered to coordinate with the officials of Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority for legislation to bound the motorbike manufacturing companies for installation of hook locks. The manufacturers were also advised to give a first-aid box and a helmet with each new motorbike.

IGP also ordered deployment of teams of learning driving license in all motorbike markets.

He asked the motorbike dealers to sell the bike only to the purchaser having valid driving/ learning driving license.

The Sindh Police Chief advised the motorcyclists to strictly follow the traffic rules, keep their motorbike's registration books with them and to wear helmet while riding.

Additional IGP-Karachi Dr. Ameer Sheikh informed the meeting that Karachi Police in coordination with the CIA was taking stern actions against motorbike lifting in the megalopolis while a strategy has also been devised to initiate crackdown on markets of illegal sale/purchase of motorbike parts.

The representatives of bike manufacturing companies, AIGP Karachi Ameer Sheikh, Deputy IGPs of Driving License Branch, CIA, Crime/ Investigation Branch and other senior officers attended the meeting.

