IGP for massive crackdown against criminals' gangs

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Thursday directed the heads of police stations to step up efforts against criminals' gangs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Thursday directed the heads of police stations to step up efforts against criminals' gangs.

During his visit at three police stations Khanna, Koral and Karachi Company, he received details on registration of crimes.Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) and other senior police officials accompanied the IGP.

He checked the performance of front desks and inquired visitors about behavior of policemen with them.

The IGP directed the deputed staff to adopt decent attitude with visitors and guide them properly in registration of their cases.

"Registration of FIR is the right of people and delay in lodging complaints or misbehavior with citizens would not be tolerated at all," he remarked.

He instructed the DIG and SSP (Operations) to immediately remove and proceed against all those SHOs against whom there were complainants.

He also directed action against all officials who were unable to effective preventive measures against crime.

The IGP directed Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) to ensure effective action against those involved in street crimes. He said that human and intelligence resources and other means should be used for effective crackdown against criminals.

He also directed to dispose of under investigation cases at earliest and resolve public grievances on priority. Such steps would restore public confidence on police and improve the image of department to them, the IGP noted.