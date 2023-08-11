Open Menu

IGP For Merger Of Small Police Stations Into Big Police Stations

Published August 11, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday committees for integration of small police stations into bigger ones, turning the small police stations to check posts or reporting centers.

Presiding over a meeting for the purpose of reorganization of police stations in Karachi, the IGP Sindh constituted a committee headed by Additional IGP - Karachi Javed Alam Odho for police stations of Karachi range.

For the other ranges, DIGPs concerned were to head the committees for integration of small police stations.

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said the affairs of policing in police stations should not only be improved but also all positive and fruitful measures should be expanded.

He said in order to increase or strengthen the efficiency of the police, we have to expand the administrative and financial affairs.

Forming a committee under the chairmanship of Additional IGP - Karachi, Ghulam Nabi Memon said the committee would prepare and forward a draft containing comprehensive recommendations regarding merger of small police stations into big police stations, conversion of small police stations into check posts or reporting centers.

Similarly, for other ranges DIGPs concerned would chair the committees in their respective ranges.

The IGP Sindh said before the merger of police stations, the condition of buildings should also be inspected Ghulam Nabi Memon instructed the DIGP - Establishment Sindh to re-examine the list of police officers with good reputation, finalize it and then forward it for review.

Additional IGPs of Karachi, Investigation, DIGPs of IT/Headquarters, Investigation/Crime Branch, Admin Karachi, Establishment, Finance, Zonal DIGPs Karachi, AIGPs - Operations, Logistics, Finance, Welfare, E & M, Project Director - IT were present in the meeting while DIGPs of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and SBA Range participated through video link.

