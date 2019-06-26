UrduPoint.com
IGP For Monitoring Of CCTV Cameras Installed In SHOs Rooms, Lockups

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:13 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Capt. (R) Arif Nawaz Khan Wednesday said that monitoring of CCTV cameras installed in SHOs rooms and lockups should be ensured consistently and continuously to ensure redressal of public complaints on priority basis and protection of the rights of arrested culprits

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Capt. (R) Arif Nawaz Khan Wednesday said that monitoring of CCTV cameras installed in SHOs rooms and lockups should be ensured consistently and continuously to ensure redressal of public complaints on priority basis and protection of the rights of arrested culprits.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at Central Police Office here.

He said that to improve the performance of Dolphin force and make it more effective CCPO Lahore and other field officers should review the performance of Dolphin monitoring teams on daily basis and there should be no delay in action against the officials misbehaving with citizens or misuse of power.

He said to increase the capacity of Police Force all projects including infrastructure, should be completed within time frame ensuring complete transparency and special focus should be paid on the capacity building and refresher courses for police to meet modern policing challenges.

During meeting law and order situation in Lahore and matters related to the development plan were discussed.

During meeting CCPO Lahore briefed IG Punjab about the Strategic Development Plan and other projects for capacity building of Police force and told IGP that to ensure safety and security of lives and wealth of public Lahore police is taking steps under a comprehensive policy.

The IGP directed officers to speed up the ongoing action across all districts to arrest proclaimed offenders, criminals and anti social elements.

He also directed CCPO Lahore and all RPOs, DPOs to supervise the operation in their respective districts and field officers should check the police station record during surprise visits, ensuring an effective briefing to all officials so that they can perform their duties with hard work and commitment.

He further said that officers should address the matters regarding the welfare of officials according to annual development plan on priority basis and should also ensure timely completion of ACRs of their junior officers so that force can work with commitment and hard work.

Additional IGs and DIGs along with other senior officers were present.

