IGP for observance of martyrs day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Wednesday directed the officers to observe August 4 as Youm-e-Shuhada Sindh Police.

He asked the officers to offer Fateha and lay wreaths on graves of martyrs on the day,said a statement.

Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam also ordered to organize seminars in this regard and to ensure participation of families of martyrs, lawyers and journalists in the seminar.