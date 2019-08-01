UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP For Observance Of Martyrs Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 03:17 PM

IGP for observance of martyrs day

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Wednesday directed the officers to observe August 4 as Youm-e-Shuhada Sindh Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Wednesday directed the officers to observe August 4 as Youm-e-Shuhada Sindh Police.

He asked the officers to offer Fateha and lay wreaths on graves of martyrs on the day,said a statement.

Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam also ordered to organize seminars in this regard and to ensure participation of families of martyrs, lawyers and journalists in the seminar.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Martyrs Shaheed Lawyers August

Recent Stories

Commissioner for finalizing arrangements of Mohara ..

4 minutes ago

People to get 15,000 free saplings under 'Plant fo ..

4 minutes ago

NA body members express concerns over private medi ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner inaugurates Plant for Pakistan campai ..

5 minutes ago

8 accused arrested in search operation in Muzaffar ..

5 minutes ago

Establishing peace imperative to attain respectabl ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.