IGP for precautionary measures to deal with possible floods

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan Thursday directed police teams to take precautionary measures in view of danger of heavy rains and possible floods in the riverine districts of the province.

He directed all supervisory officers of the province to take steps under a comprehensive strategy for protection of precious human lives, livestock, crops, sensitive installations, national resources and machinery etc.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed field officers to keep in touch with district administration of their districts, PDMA, Irrigation department, rescue and field officers of other concerned departments.

He stressed upon taking emergency measures in districts where floods had been forecast by PDMA. The IG Punjab directed field officers to chalk out a work plan for dealing with the pre-floods as well as ensure regular conduct of emergency drills.

He ordered the Additional IG PHP to ensure availability of relief and rescue equipment such as boats, life jackets and staff at all river check posts across province.

The IG Punjab said that close coordination with law enforcement agencies and Pakistan Army should be ensured during the precautionary arrangements, whereas 100 percent attendance should be ensured by canceling leave of all the staff during the flood season.

The IG Punjab issued these instructions to all supervisory officers of the province over the risk of heavy rains and possible floods during the pre-monsoon season.

Instructing the officers, IG Punjab ordered to set up flood control rooms at district level. He also directed to identify suitable places for setting up of rescue and relief camps.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that in case of emergency, a comprehensive system of police telecommunication should be set up for immediate receipt and transmission of information while backup of reserve personnel of police force should be made mandatory to deal with emergency situation at sensitive places.