IGP for providing healthcare facilities to inmates at Timergarah Prison

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) ::The Inspector General of Prisons KP Saadat Hassan here on Monday visited district Prison Timergarah and directed for providing maximum healthcare facilities to inmates.

On arrival at district Jail Timergarah, he was received by Muhammad Arif Khan Superintendent Jail while deputy commissioners of districts Dir Lower and Dir Upper Zubair Niazi and Ikramullah Khan and SP Investigation were also present on the occasion. The IG was presented guard of honour by a smart contingent of Prisons' Police.

The Superintendent Jail, Muhammad Arif Khan briefed the IG about the jail and reformative activities for the rehabilitation of inmates.

He said the jail administration had made arrangements to do HIV, HBS, TB, malaria and typhoid tests of the prisoners.

The IG Prisons visited different sections of the jail and also inspected the jail kitchen and lauded the efforts of administration for cleanliness in jail.

The IG Prisons also visited the jail hospital and expressed satisfaction over the health facilities provided to ailing inmates.

Talking to journalists, he expressed his resolve to make Prisons as real rehabilitation centres so that after release the prisoners could become useful citizens.

He also resolved to provide modern gadgets to Prisons to cope with the emerging needs of Prisons.