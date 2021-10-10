IGP for providing quality food at police mess, canteens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Inspector-General od Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman directed the concerned officials to provide quality food at police mess and canteens.

Inspector-General Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman along with Superintendent of Police (SSP)(Headquarters) visited Regimental store, police mess and canteen at police line headquarters. He reviewed the situation of food, water, sanitation and hygienic and directed SSP (Headquarters) for further improvement.

Islamabad police chief said welfare steps should be taken for boosting moral of policemen boost which help ensure efficient working.

He also directed the senior police officials of other divisions to take care their subordinates and ensure provision of quality food to them at mess and canteens.

IGP Islamabad said policemen were the assets of the force and it should be our top priority to facilitate them. He said that welfare steps were being taken for them and every possible effort would be made to ensure quality working through provision of facilities.