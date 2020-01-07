IGP for quality of investigation, professional honesty

Inspector General of Police Punjab Shaoib Dastgir has directed the police officers for giving attention on quality of investigation and professional honesty

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Shaoib Dastgir has directed the police officers for giving attention on quality of investigation and professional honesty.

Addressing a meeting here at Police lines Sargodha; the meeting was attended by RPO Sargodha Afzaal Ahmad Kousar, SSP Najeeb ur Rehman, DPO Sargodha, Ammara Ather, DPO khushab Shoaib Mehmood, DPO Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi, DPO Bhakhar Faisal Gulzar, SP CTD Shah Nawaz, SPPH Tanveer Malik and others.

Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that the police officers should promote the sense of security among the citizens and improving the service delivery adding that they should gear up the process of securing the society from the criminal elements.

Inspector General police has directed that all the supervisory officers must promote their professional responsibilities in good way he said and added that professional dishonesty and illegal harassment and arrest would bear at any cost.

Shoaib Dastgir directed that with reference to the arrest the proclaimed offenders, crackdown against drug pushers and other criminals the department must improve their performance.

Prior to that the IGP Shoaib Dastgir mounted flower wreath on the memorial of police martyrs and police contingent has given Guard of Honor to the IGP at Police lines.