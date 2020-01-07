UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP For Quality Of Investigation, Professional Honesty

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 02:00 PM

IGP for quality of investigation, professional honesty

Inspector General of Police Punjab Shaoib Dastgir has directed the police officers for giving attention on quality of investigation and professional honesty

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Shaoib Dastgir has directed the police officers for giving attention on quality of investigation and professional honesty.

Addressing a meeting here at Police lines Sargodha; the meeting was attended by RPO Sargodha Afzaal Ahmad Kousar, SSP Najeeb ur Rehman, DPO Sargodha, Ammara Ather, DPO khushab Shoaib Mehmood, DPO Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi, DPO Bhakhar Faisal Gulzar, SP CTD Shah Nawaz, SPPH Tanveer Malik and others.

Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that the police officers should promote the sense of security among the citizens and improving the service delivery adding that they should gear up the process of securing the society from the criminal elements.

Inspector General police has directed that all the supervisory officers must promote their professional responsibilities in good way he said and added that professional dishonesty and illegal harassment and arrest would bear at any cost.

Shoaib Dastgir directed that with reference to the arrest the proclaimed offenders, crackdown against drug pushers and other criminals the department must improve their performance.

Prior to that the IGP Shoaib Dastgir mounted flower wreath on the memorial of police martyrs and police contingent has given Guard of Honor to the IGP at Police lines.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Sargodha Khushab Mianwali Criminals All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Rohail Nazir: From failing first trial to leading ..

1 minute ago

Asset beyond means case against Rana Sana Ullah: N ..

3 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Receives Envoy of the Kingdo ..

3 minutes ago

6 minutes ago

Measures to control inflation bearing fruits: Fina ..

5 minutes ago

PPP avoided pressing amendments in bills due to re ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.