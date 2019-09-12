UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP For Re-evaluation Of Security Measures Before Chehlum Of Imam Hussain (R.A)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:01 PM

IGP for re-evaluation of security measures before Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday directed the officers concerned to re-evaluate the security plan across the province before Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

Presiding over a high-level meeting at Central Police Office (CPO), the IGP said to ensure effective measures against hate speeches, distribution of hateful pamphlets, banners etc, according to a statement.

The Sindh Police Chief said the deployed cops must be trained especially to cope and control the panic creating situations such as firing, bomb blast and others.

He said that modern equipment of bomb defusing be used on the routes of processions besides re-evaluating the security deployment on the routes of procession particularly the central processions.

The IGP appreciated the security measures of all ranges of Sindh Police during the first 10 days of Muharram and he praised the other law enforcement agencies.

Additional IGP- Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, AIGP Hyderabad Waliullah Dil and AIGP Sukkur Dr. Jameel Ahmed briefed the IGP Sindh in detail about overall security steps taken in their respective jurisdictions.

The Deputy IGPs and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), also present on the occasion, informed the police chief about law and order situation of their areas.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Firing Police Bomb Blast Law And Order Hyderabad Sukkur All Muharram

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

35 minutes ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

35 minutes ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

1 hour ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

1 hour ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

1 hour ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.