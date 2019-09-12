IGP for re-evaluation of security measures before Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A)

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday directed the officers concerned to re-evaluate the security plan across the province before Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

Presiding over a high-level meeting at Central Police Office (CPO), the IGP said to ensure effective measures against hate speeches, distribution of hateful pamphlets, banners etc, according to a statement.

The Sindh Police Chief said the deployed cops must be trained especially to cope and control the panic creating situations such as firing, bomb blast and others.

He said that modern equipment of bomb defusing be used on the routes of processions besides re-evaluating the security deployment on the routes of procession particularly the central processions.

The IGP appreciated the security measures of all ranges of Sindh Police during the first 10 days of Muharram and he praised the other law enforcement agencies.

Additional IGP- Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, AIGP Hyderabad Waliullah Dil and AIGP Sukkur Dr. Jameel Ahmed briefed the IGP Sindh in detail about overall security steps taken in their respective jurisdictions.

The Deputy IGPs and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), also present on the occasion, informed the police chief about law and order situation of their areas.