IGP for redressal of gender-based violence victims' issues on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman Monday paid a visit to gender protection unit, situated at Sector F-6 and directed the staffers to resolve the issues especially pertaining to women on priority.

He was accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Mustafa Tanvir, SSP Traffic, Farrukh Rashid and Assistant Superintendent of Police Kohsar Amina Baig.

The capital police chief also made an interaction with female staffers and expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided there.

Speaking on the occasion, Qazi said psychiatrist, legal experts and medical staffers had deployed at the desk to provide all kind of support to the survivors and victims of gender-based violence.

The unit was providing all facilities under one roof aimed at giving women and children a sense of security in the society, besides bringing the culprits behind the bars.

Islamabad Police has established a desk with helpline 8090 a week ago here at the police facilitation centre F-6 to rescue the victims of gender-based violence.